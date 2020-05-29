With summer approaching, the staff at the Washington State University Bear Center wanted to help its furry residents beat the heat.
So, Brandon Hutzenbiler and staff built a cave for its 11 bears into the side of a hill located at the 2-acre exercise yard.
The “cave” is a 10-foot-long steel culvert buried into the soil. It has a flat top and bottom to be more comfortable for the bears, and it is sealed on one end so they cannot burrow further into the hill.
It cost $2,000 and was paid for by a longtime donor to the facility. Hutzenbiler said it will provide a change of scenery in the yard that might pique the bears’ curiosity.
“We’re hoping this little structure addition is something they find interesting,” he said.
Hutzenbiler said the bears can use this cave to seek shade from the hot summer sun. He plans to check the cave to make sure it does indeed stay cool on the inside.
The bears, who are solitary creatures by nature, can also use it if they want some solitude away from visitors or the other bears.
Hutzenbiler said bears like to create their own caves, or dens, by digging into the soil. In the wild, they do this in the fall season when they are preparing to hibernate, Hutzenbiler said.
The male grizzlies at WSU have dug dens in the dirt large enough for two or three staff members to sit in. Unfortunately, these dens made of Palouse soil are not structurally sound and tend to cave in.
“They’re not the best engineers,” he said.
Hutzenbiler said staff wanted to use the steel culvert to create a suitable den space that will not collapse and make the bears feel like they’re underground.
It will not be used for hibernation, Hutzenbiler said, as the center has separate dens for the bears to sleep away the winter.
He said Thursday that so far the bears are a bit skeptical of the new addition in their yard. They are creatures of habit so they are typically wary of change. But he believes they will make use of it, especially when the temperature outside rises.
Hutzenbiler said if another donor would like to pitch in, the Bear Center is open to adding a second cave.
Ideally, Hutzenbiler and the Bear Center would like to see more extensive improvements for the grizzlies.
Namely, he said, WSU needs a bigger, modern facility with more amenities for the bears.
He said the Bear Center, created in 1986, uses a facility that had to be retrofitted to suit the bears.
Because bears are normally solitary in the wild, the grizzlies at WSU have to be separated into three groups when they are released into the yard. That way, as a safety precaution, the bigger males don’t share the space with the females or younger grizzlies.
A bigger yard divided into sections would solve this issue, he said. Hutzenbiler said the ideal facility would also have a pool, because bears love water. The facility currently has water troughs.
He said there has been discussion about a new facility, but no action, yet. A vision for a new facility is described on the Bear Center website, bearcenter.wsu.edu. Hutzenbiler said a new facility would likely cost around $20 million to $25 million.
People can find information about making donations to the center, including donations of food, at the Bear Center website.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.