Washington State University has canceled a spring study abroad program to China in response to the recent outbreak of coronavirus originating in China’s Hubei province.
“That program didn’t start until April 12 — it was an executive (Masters of Business Administration) program and those students had just been admitted on Thursday,” said Kelly Newlon, director of WSU’s International Programs and Global Learning Department. “We made the call to cancel the program on Tuesday. It may have been a touch preemptively at that point in time, but it was also for the sake of the students who had not yet purchased visas and airfare.”
The cancellation comes amid a wave of federal travel restrictions and quarantines as the U.S. attempts to contain the spread of the disease within its own borders.
Newlon said WSU has adopted a “wait-and-see” stance regarding two programs that would send students to China over the summer, though she notes neither program has seen much interest from students.
“One program doesn’t have any applicants completed yet and the other program — they have four and they have all been told that the program may or may not actually travel.”
Newlon said WSU will make its final decision on whether summer programs will be permitted to travel to China by March 5.