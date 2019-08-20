Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine has announced its incoming class of 80 as its largest and most diverse group of new medical students to date.
Now in its third year of accepting students, officials say the medical school had always planned to increase class sizes from 60 to 80 students after the first couple of years. College of Medicine Communications Director Christina VerHeul said the larger classes will have a pronounced positive effect on healthcare in Washington.
The new students will study primarily on the WSU Spokane campus and will eventually be assigned to clinical campuses in Tri-Cities, Vancouver, Everett or Spokane for intensive training.
“Our mission and focus is on recruiting students from rural and urban underserved areas across the state,” she said. “One-hundred percent of our students are from or have significant ties to Washington. That’s 20 more individuals now — this year and in subsequent years — that are getting trained and will hopefully then return back to communities here in Washington to serve as physicians.”
The new class will also break the mold in terms of inclusivity, VerHeul said. Of the school’s 80 new medical students that will graduate in 2023, 54 percent are women, 14 percent come from racial or ethnic groups that are underrepresented in medicine and 55 percent come from low-income backgrounds. Additionally, 22.5 percent of these students hail from rural Washington counties, 35.5 represent the first generation in their family to attend college and 59 percent are nontraditional students, 25 or older.
VerHeul said the diversity of the incoming class speaks to the strengths of the school’s admittance process. Unlike other schools, she said once students meet certain thresholds along traditional predictors of student-success like GPA and MCAT score, those factors are set aside.
She said these traditional metrics for student excellence have been shown to be better at measuring student privilege rather than actual aptitude for learning. VerHeul said the rest of the process is “blinded” meaning an admittance committee will never see these scores or other identifying information like race or ethnicity that may skew the selection. She said instead they consider factors like life and work experience as indicators of whether a medical school candidate has desirable traits that they’d like to see in future physicians.
“If we are going to train medical students in our state, who represent the people of this state, who look like and have similar backgrounds to the people that they are going to treat, we have to provide admissions that looks and feels a little bit different,” VerHeul said.
VerHeul said a diverse student-experience makes for a richer learning environment.
Now that the school has reached 80 students, VerHeul said it will likely remain there for the foreseeable future. While the college will almost certainly look to expand in the future, 80-student class sizes will bring the school to its limits in terms of facilities and resources.
“Eighty is capacity for the near term and hopefully, maybe many years down the line, we will be able to grow further,” VerHeul said. “We’ll have to just wait and see how that actually works out and if we can come up with the plan and funding eventually to do something like that.”
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.