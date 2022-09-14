WSU, DARPA put spotlight on emerging tech, creators

Stefanie Tompkins

Washington State University got a “taste of DARPA” this Tuesday when the government agency hosted its conference on Pullman’s campus for the first time.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, is a research organization that develops technologies used by the military and the American people. Established in 1958, the agency has been at the forefront in creating emerging technologies, like ARPANET, or the first form of the internet.

WSU, DARPA and the Department of Defense have worked together often in research endeavors — in 2018, the department and agency funded more than $46 million in research at WSU in an array of fields of study, said Elizabeth Chilton, provost and executive vice president at WSU. Chilton added that researchers at WSU have made progress in multiple areas, from exploring the musculature of rodents to developing materials more resilient to explosive bomb events.

Recommended for you