Washington State University’s Department of Physics and Astronomy will this week begin a year-long series of free, public events.
J. Thomas Dickinson, regents professor emeritus of physics, will discuss his more than 50-year career in teaching and research, and his award-winning work in materials and surface physics, at 4:10 p.m. Thursday in Rm. 17 of the Webster Physical Sciences Building on WSU campus in Pullman.
Dickinson will also discuss significant research of former physics professor Paul Anderson, whose innovations in ultra-high vacuum technology contributed to inventions and discoveries from television to the cell phone to evidence of black holes colliding billions of light years away.