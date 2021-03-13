WSU eliminates SAT, ACT requirement

The Washington State University Board of Regents on Friday voted to discontinue the required use of the SAT and the ACT in its admissions process.
In response to disruptions caused by the pandemic, regent Lura Powell said the Washington State Achievement Council gave public universities in the state the power to waive the requirement or make the standardized entrance exams optional.
Powell said after robust discussion of the topic Thursday, the board’s Strategic and Operational Excellence Committee felt confident recommending the requirement be eliminated.
“Turns out that nationally the sentiment to move away from standardized tests has been building for a long time — particularly because of concerns for implicit cultural bias in these tests and resultant inequities among ethnic and racial groups,” she said. “After thoughtful discussions and consideration the office of provost has proposed that WSU no longer utilize the SAT or ACT in the admissions process.”
The move parallels action related to standardized testing taken last month by the Idaho State Board of Education, which oversees public higher education institutions in the state in a role similar to that of a board of regents.
In mid-February, the Idaho state board approved a slate of recommendations from its Accountability Oversight Committee, which included the proposal to incorporate the Idaho Standards Achievement Test, or ISAT, into the state’s direct admissions program for higher education. This was paired with the recommendation that the ISAT be administered to students in the 11th grade, and that those scores could ultimately be used in place of a college entrance exam.
However, if Idaho’s higher education institutions do not favor this move, the committee recommended eliminating college entrance exams from state requirements for earning a diploma altogether.
In other WSU news, the Board of Regents on Friday also approved a proposal by Athletic Director Pat Chun to rename the playing surface in Martin Stadium after Richland-based Gesa Credit Union. Chun said the newly renamed “Gesa Field,” is part of a 10-year sponsorship agreement worth about $11 million and, to his knowledge, constitutes the largest one-time commitment the athletics department has ever received.
