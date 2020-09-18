School reputation and its effect on enrollment were points of discussion in a virtual meeting of Washington State University’s Board of Regents on Thursday.
WSU President Kirk Schulz said the academic side of university business has gone relatively smoothly this fall, but he said members of the Pullman community are unhappy with an increase in regional cases of COVID-19 that has largely been linked to students. As of Thursday, Pullman ranked second on a New York Times list of metro areas with the highest number of cases relative to their population over the past two weeks.
“We have taken a reputational hit; I don’t think there’s any question about that,” Schulz said. “I love being in the New York Times for good stuff, not being a hot spot for COVID-19 around the country.”
Schulz said WSU officials meet weekly, and sometimes daily, with community leaders in Pullman and Whitman County to discuss local trends and strategies for addressing the crisis. Even so, Schulz said WSU will have to work to rebuild and strengthen relationships with the community that have been strained as infection rates in the county surged among those aged 20 to 39.
WSU Vice President for Marketing and Communication Phil Weiler said the school has a tool that analyzes news coverage and produces a “tonality score,” and according to that metric, the news is not as bad as it may seem.
“I’m looking at the report right now — 87 percent of the coverage has been neutral, 6 percent positive and 7 percent negative,” Weiler told regents Thursday. “This is an issue that many universities across the country are facing. I agree with you, I am not happy with people continuing to bring up this idea that WSU is a party school.”
Weiler said from his perspective, the majority of students have adhered to health and safety protocols and it is a small minority who continue to behave irresponsibly in the face of the pandemic.
Regents worried this “reputational hit” would have an effect on enrollment, however Provost and Executive Vice President Elizabeth Chilton said system-wide, enrollment is down less than 2 percent. She said the school’s Pullman campus, which saw about 1,100 fewer students enrolled at this same time last year, took the largest hit, but other parts of the WSU system have seen record increases in enrollment.
She noted WSU’s health sciences program saw its largest enrollment ever at 1,727 students and the school’s global campus also had a record year, enrolling more than 4,000 students for the fall semester — an increase of about 23 percent over last year.
She also said a large number of would-be freshmen for the current semester deferred enrollment until spring or next fall. While she said at least some of those students would ultimately decline to attend WSU, the numbers are still indicative of potentially strong enrollment.
“I would say we would probably at least have matched where we were last year, which was our highest year ever,” she said.
Schulz said the good news is infection numbers are trending downward in the region.
However, he cautioned against feeling “really comfortable” with these trends, saying university messaging and local police enforcement surrounding health and safety orders need to continue to be strong.
“We’ve got a whole semester and a whole academic year, and all it takes is people wanting to get those numbers down and then a big old, big ass party somewhere over the weekend and we can see that stuff spike back up again,” he said. “We’ve just got to be diligent in our communication and things like that all through the semester.”
