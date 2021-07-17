With the delta variant causing surges of COVID-19 around the world, including in the U.S., Washington State University epidemiologist Guy Palmer said the best defense against illness remains vaccination.
Palmer said the delta variant, first discovered in India, is roughly twice as contagious as the emergent coronavirus that first sparked the pandemic more than a year ago. While there is plenty of reason for concern, Palmer said this is far from a return to pandemic conditions affecting the world a year ago.
“We have a partially vaccinated population, that’s changing the dynamic quite a bit,” he said. “Because it’s more contagious, but not necessarily causing any more severe disease, what we’re seeing is it’s very good at finding unvaccinated populations.”
It may be better at spreading from person to person, but Palmer said the variant hasn’t been shown to be more likely to cause serious symptoms and vaccination is still incredibly effective at preventing severe disease, hospitalization and death.
Palmer said one of the reasons is vaccinated people can still contribute to the overall spread within a population, though he was quick to note they’ll have less viral material in them than if they had not been vaccinated and they will carry the infection for a much shorter amount of time. However, he said the dominance of the delta variant likely will move the goal posts for the number of people who must be vaccinated before a population can attain herd immunity.
“Initially, the estimates were around 70 to 75 percent of the population would need to be vaccinated in order to reach that level of herd immunity, where we can protect those who are unvaccinated,” Palmer said. “Because this delta virus has that higher (rate of infection), we’re probably now looking at very close to 90 percent of the population needing to be vaccinated to achieve that level of herd immunity.”
Palmer said masking and social distancing would help slow the spread of the delta variant, but these measures will likely be less effective against this more infectious strain of COVID-19.
In the fall, he said it’s extremely likely the variant will cause new surges of COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated groups, making it even more critical for those who have not received a shot so far to do so as soon as possible.
“Every autumn, late September, October since time immemorial, we see more respiratory disease — even way before COVID, we’ve always seen that pattern and we’ll see that again this year,” Palmer said. “It’s going to really be a challenge because some of that is going to be the delta variant finding the unvaccinated population, but people are going to get the usual seasonal colds as well and that’s going to put a real burden on our healthcare system.”
Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.