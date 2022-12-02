Washington State University Everett and Everett Community College are collaborating to provide a Degree Partnership Program to help students transfer credits between institutions.
WSU Everett Chancellor Paul Pitre and EvCC President Darrell Chain met to sign the agreement Nov. 28. The Degree Partnership Program is a new opportunity offered to students receiving a bachelor’s degree, allowing them to attend classes on both campuses, transfer credits and combine credits for financial aid, facilities and services at both institutions, according to a news release.
Students will be able to access the program when it is launched in Fall 2023 with Business Administration and Hospitality Business Management. According to the release, faculty and student services from both institutions are developing a Degree Partnership Program for cybersecurity, communication and data analytics.