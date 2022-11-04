The Washington State University Faculty Senate discussed the possibility of changing fall break for students attending the institution at a meeting Thursday evening.

Brought up as a constituent concern, the senate recognizes students are working their hardest toward the end of the semester. Troy Bennefield, associate professor of music, asked the senate if there was a possibility to shorten the week-long break during Thanksgiving and create a two-day fall break after midterms. He said some students in the College of Arts and Sciences have been making their own short breaks by skipping classes a couple days after midterms.

Bert Tanner, an adjunct assistant professor in the chemical engineering and bioengineering department, said this isn’t a terrible idea depending on the demands of the students. Since the school is back to in-person classes after virtual classes during the COVID-29 pandemic, he said people’s bandwidth and capacity to process things has changed over the past couple of years.

Tags

Recommended for you