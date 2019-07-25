Washington State University School of Music faculty will perform in “A … My Name is Still Alice,” a musical exploration of contemporary women, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at Bryan Hall Theatre on WSU’s Pullman campus.
Cast includes faculty members Julie Anne Wieck and Lori Wiest, joined by voice majors Katherine Berndt, Anya Guadamuz and Sarah Daniels. Also performing are Elena Panchenko, piano; Nicholas Theriault, percussion; and Jackson Bores, bass.
The show is rated PG-13 for adult themes.
Tickets are $10 for students and senior citizens, $15 for general admission.