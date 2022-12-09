Washington State University’s Pullman campus is expecting about 850 graduates during fall commencement Saturday.

Commencement will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at Beasley Coliseum on the Pullman campus. The event is free and open to the public. Students are asked to arrive 30 minutes before the ceremony begins.

About 700 undergraduate students are expected to walk, along with 110 master’s students and 37 doctoral candidates, according to a WSU Insider article. The fall commencement ceremony will take place for Pullman graduates, and other WSU campuses will host their own ceremonies in the spring.

