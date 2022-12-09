Washington State University’s Pullman campus is expecting about 850 graduates during fall commencement Saturday.
Commencement will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at Beasley Coliseum on the Pullman campus. The event is free and open to the public. Students are asked to arrive 30 minutes before the ceremony begins.
About 700 undergraduate students are expected to walk, along with 110 master’s students and 37 doctoral candidates, according to a WSU Insider article. The fall commencement ceremony will take place for Pullman graduates, and other WSU campuses will host their own ceremonies in the spring.
The University is looking for volunteers to assist this year’s commencement; those who are interested in helping may contact Sarah Mahaffy, director of events for the Office of the WSU Pullman Chancellor, by email to sarah.mahaffy@wsu.edu.
A free shuttle will run from 8-10 a.m. and two hours after the ceremony for use by people in attendance. Free parking will be available across campus and the shuttle pickup is located in the Yellow 4 lot behind the Lewis Alumni Centre.
People attending the ceremony should allow for extra time on the day of the event, said Phil Weiler, vice president of University Marketing and Communications. He added the day is meant to be celebrated and leaving early to find parking will ease stress during commencement.
WSU is watching the weather carefully and there is a potential for snow, Weiler said. Parking lots will be plowed but he advises students to bring a change of shoes while traveling to and from the ceremony.
Students can pick up their graduate cards for name pronunciation Friday at the Beasley Coliseum. Weiler advises students to pick up their cards on Friday rather than Saturday when the venue gets busy. He also asks students to prepare for commencement by taking their gown out of the package early and steam the garment, as it makes for better pictures.
For family members and people who cannot attend the in-person event, commencement will be livestreamed and recorded on experience.wsu.edu.