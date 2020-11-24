Researchers with Washington State University have found that food insecurity in the state has more than doubled since the start of the pandemic.
Laura Lewis, director of WSU’s Food Systems Program, said researchers began meeting with leaders across the Washington Food System in March and developed a survey to ascertain COVID-19’s effect on food insecurity rates in the state.
Lewis, also a principal investigator on the study, said the survey was released in mid-June through the end of July and helped to develop a baseline for food insecurity rates both before and after the pandemic began in earnest.
“Through this work, we were able to survey over 2,500 residents in Washington — 2,621 — and we had respondents from 38 of the 39 counties,” she said. “We’re surmising that food insecurity, pre-COVID, was probably between 10 and 15 percent and so we’ve seen (that) double in terms of food insecurity — our survey looked at it and saw that it was about 30 percent.”
Lewis said these results were consistent with rates predicted by models used to forecast food insecurity once they accounted for the effect of the pandemic. She said the numbers conceal a tragic reality — twice as many people are having trouble accessing nutritious food than before the pandemic and rates were already bad. Whitman County was and remains one of the worst counties in the state when it comes to food insecurity.
Lewis said food insecurity doesn’t always describe an inability to afford healthy food — often, other barriers make access nigh on impossible. A major impediment — particularly for geographically vast counties like Whitman County — is transportation.
She said not only do people feel less safe shopping in the first place, but many simply don’t have the means to travel the tens or sometimes hundreds of miles to the nearest grocery store or foodbank. She said in some cases, people would spend the time and gas-money to reach a relatively distant grocery store only to find shelves emptied of the items they needed.
“All of these things combined, really affect food insecurity beyond just financial access to food. It’s also the types of foods that people are able to procure and even transportation,” Lewis said. “Our data showed that a substantial amount of people also were very challenged by transportation and that may be because their food distribution center where they might have gotten food closed or consolidated into a single site.”
Lewis said major factors driving the rise in food insecurity in Washington were unemployment and the closure of public schools to in-person instruction. She said many families rely on school breakfast and lunch programs to feed their children and well over half participate in free or reduced lunch programs. While many schools continued to offer prepackaged meals through remote drop-off points, many families had difficulty accessing them — especially every day.
She said the drop in participation in school programs meant to help children who are food insecure mirrored a drop in other food access programs, such as the Federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, which replaced the U.S. food stamp program in 2008.
She said a big part of addressing food insecurity is educating people on the food access programs that are available to them.
“We’re wondering if we’ll now see a big jump because we’ve been in COVID for so long, we’ve seen people be out of work for a long time and we also know that several federal programs may end very, very soon,” Lewis said. “All of that combined, leads us to think that those rates are still increasing.”
