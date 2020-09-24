A 20-year-old Washington State University Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity member was arrested Sept. 9 for suspicion of second-degree burglary after allegedly stealing a calf from Knott Dairy Farm in Pullman.
There have been no charges filed against him by the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office.
The WSU Police Department arrested Luke Wolfisberg after the Knott Dairy Farm reported a fraternity member stole a calf and later returned it the same day on Sept. 9.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Wolfisberg wanted the calf for a fraternity mascot photo.