Washington State University announced Thursday plans to discontinue personal and philosophical exemptions to its student vaccination requirement.
The move will come into effect once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration grants full approval to any of the three vaccines currently being deployed under emergency authorization, the announcement said. In another shift, WSU moved its deadline for students to comply with the vaccination requirement to Sept. 10.
The announcement said discussions are underway regarding changes to the faculty and staff vaccination policy as well. When the personal and philosophical exemption is officially removed, students will have up to 45 days to start the vaccination process or request a religious or medical exemption.
Information on the vaccination requirement and process can be found at the shortened link bit.ly/3sgkFTo.