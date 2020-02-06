New research led by Washington State University has found that most hospitals in the state don’t have easy access to information about language services for non-English speakers available on their websites.
According to a study led by Janessa Graves with the WSU College of Nursing, only around 20 percent of Washington’s 93 licensed hospitals list language services on their homepage — and in most cases, the information is in English.
“They’re not required to have information on their website; however they are required to offer an interpreter and language access services,” Graves said. “Providing that sort of information on the website is a great way for patients to prepare for a visit.”
Graves said her research found those seeking information on language assistance would have to navigate between one and four pages in English before reaching the desired information.
Federal regulations require hospitals to provide interpreters and translated documents to patients as needed. While most hospitals have these services on hand, Graves said online materials outlining their availability to patients preparing for a visit is a common blind spot and local health care institutions are no exception.
“I can totally relate rural communities and rural hospitals’ low amounts of resources — this is not necessarily to vilify,” Graves said. “This is a call to arms to try to find ways at the system levels to support hospital language services.”
Local hospitals, including Gritman Medical Center and Pullman Regional Hospital, do offer language assistance to non-English speakers, but it takes a few clicks to navigate to information about these services. While there is some heightened demand for these services in Moscow and Pullman compared to the rest of the region, hospital officials said availability of information online has not come up in annual needs assessments.
“If we’re finding that there is that need, particularly online, for health literacy, for access to information ... there are solutions we can put in place,” said Megan Guido, chief marketing and community relations officer for PRH. “Right now, the way we’ve addressed it is more inside the hospital walls, when they’re receiving services, that we have some translation service.”
Both PRH and Gritman use a service called Martti to provide patients with access to medically trained interpreters via video conference. Nicole Wheaton, director of Gritman’s Emergency Department, said the advantage of this service is on-demand access to assistance in a wide range of languages. Even if a language is relatively rare on the Palouse, patients will have access to a medically trained translator who can faithfully mediate a conversation between patient and provider.
In health care especially, she said, it is critical for patients to understand their providers and vice versa in order to administer a high quality of care.
“It comes up quite often — I wouldn’t say every day, but several times a week, for sure,” Wheaton said. “We want to provide the best care to every patient and make sure that they understand what we’re doing, but we also need to understand what’s going on with them to treat them appropriately.”
