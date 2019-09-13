Washington State University has rolled out a new way to park this year, allowing those parking in select lots on campus to pay from their phones.
Called WayToPark, WSU Transportation Services officials said the new app will only work in lots that host a Cale kiosk that prints temporary parking permits. Currently, the app can be used at the Terrell Library Garage, the Smith Center Garage, a green lot near South Beasley, a yellow lot near the Indoor Practice Facility, a red lot near the Tennis Courts and the Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center Lot.
“One of our strategic initiatives this year is to increase the use of apps to make it easier to park almost anywhere on campus — this is kind of the first step toward that technology,” said Chris Boyan, associate director of WSU Transportation Services. “Basically, this app covers wherever there was a parking machine — not an individual meter, but a parking vending machine … wherever you would go to pay on that machine is where you could use this app.”
Boyan said users simply download the app, enter license plate and credit card information and WayToPark will remember that information for future transactions. Fifteen minutes before a user’s time expires, the app will alert them and give them the option to extend their time without having to leave their seat.
Boyan said this is part of a larger effort to use technology to make parking on campus easier and less stressful. He said his department is currently investigating ways to expand app- or technology-based parking solutions to more spaces on campus including metered spots.
“The big push for this is because we’ve had a change in how we operate our garages — we used to have to pull a ticket out and go through a gate in our garages and we’ve taken those gates away,” he said. “We’re gateless, it’s free flow in and out of our garages and so you’ve just got to pay at the time you park — this helps to take the guesswork out of how much parking you actually needed.”
Because the app makes its money on a per transaction basis, Boyan said implementing WayToPark has not cost WSU a single penny.
He said it is his hope that the app helps cut down on parking tickets and fees. Contrary to popular belief, he said, money from parking tickets is not a significant source of revenue for his department.
“If people pay for parking up front, it’s way more cost effective for us than to have to enforce on the back end,” Boyan said. “We would love to see more people use that and violate less — that would actually help us out.”
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.