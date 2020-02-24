The Washington State University Jazz Society will host Shawn Mickelson for a presentation at 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesday in Room 101 of Kimbrough Music Building on campus in Pullman.
The program will include a presentation on different career paths for a musician as well as a performance of some jazz standards and original compositions.
Mickelson will provide free instrument repair demonstrations 11 a.m. to noon Thursday in Room B48 of the Kimbrough building.
Mickelson is a member of Benchmark Collective, a group that focuses on developing original compositions and playing the compositions of the great modern jazz musicians. He served in the U.S. Navy Band Northeast, and performed in the show band, Princess Cruises.
The events are free.