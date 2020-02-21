Author and University of Pittsburgh history professor Rob Ruck will present a public lecture, “Tropic of Football: The long and perilous journey of Samoans to the NFL,” at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Room 216 of Todd Hall on Washington State University campus, 300 NE College Ave., Pullman.
Ruck will argue that culture and socio-economics are significant factors, and a more plausible explanation than common-thought genetics or natural athletic superiority, for why Samoans are the most overrepresented group in the NFL and Division-I football.
The lecture is free.