Washington State University announced Friday that a sold-out Macklemore concert originally scheduled to take place this weekend has been rescheduled for Oct. 9.
The date coincides with WSU Dad’s Weekend. Tickets purchased for the original concert will be honored on the new date, according to a message sent to WSU faculty, staff and students.
Ticket holders who are unable to attend the event on its new date can request a refund from TicketsWest starting at 10 a.m. Monday. Refunds will be available until April 27.