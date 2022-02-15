Pierce Claassen grew up in Clarkston, the son of a third-generation wheat farmer. As a child, he developed a love for science, fostered by his teachers at Lincoln Middle School and Clarkston High School.
Now a second-year medical student at Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine in Spokane, Claassen hopes to specialize in gastroenterology and hepatology, he said. Eventually, he hopes to come back to the area and serve his community.
“It’s my goal to come back there because I hope to take care of the same people that took care of me and my family for so many generations,” Claassen said. “My family has deep roots in the Lewis-Clark Valley.”
It will still be several years until that’s possible — his goal to specialize in gastroenterology will require several more years of school, residency and a specialized fellowship.
In the meantime, Claassen is studying and sharing what he knows. One thing he wants everyone to know about is a recent change in guidelines for colorectal cancer screenings.
Recently, the American College of Gastroenterology United States Preventive Services Task Force changed their guidelines for getting colorectal cancer screenings to start at age 45 instead of the previously recommended age of 50.
“Everyone used to think, OK, when I have my 50th birthday, that’s when I have to start visiting with my primary care provider or my family medicine or internal medicine provider about getting screened for colorectal cancer,” he said. “So now patients aged 45 and up who are at an average risk for developing colorectal cancer now are encouraged to get screened.”
While some risk factors for colorectal cancer are genetic, others can be influenced by lifestyle, Claassen said.
“Genetics is kind of a factor that you can’t really control,” he said. “But there are certain things such as diet and healthy eating behaviors that can both assist in the primary prevention of colorectal cancer.”
