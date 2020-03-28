WSU: More students can receive pass-fail grade

In response to changes in education caused by COVID-19, more Washington State University students will be allowed to receive a pass-fail grade instead of a traditional letter grade as they complete their courses online.
This was one of several topics discussed Friday by WSU administrators during a “town hall” event on YouTube. The aim of the live discussion was to answer questions related to COVID-19 and the transition to online learning.
WSU President Kirk Schulz, Chief Human Resource Officer Theresa Elliot-Cheslek, Provost Bryan Slinker, Vice President of Student Affairs Mary Jo Gonzales and Vice President for Marketing and Communications Phil Weiler led the discussion.
Weiler said several people who submitted questions were wondering how grading will be affected for the spring semester. He said one question asked if WSU was going to follow other universities in switching to pass-fail grading this spring.
According to a Spokesman-Review report published Thursday, 7,000 students signed a petition calling for WSU to make several changes, including giving students a choice to receive a pass-fail grade or a grade on an altered scale.
Slinker said the university is “liberalizing pass-fail rules.” This means the university is allowing more students than usual to request a pass-fail grade.
However, not all courses will offer pass-fail grades, he said. Slinker said there are too many individual circumstances that may be negatively affected by the change.
“Whatever we do with changing grading, we don’t want to inadvertently put students in a position of harming their interests for the next steps they want to take, or putting them crosswise with federal financial aid rules,” he said.
He said students have until June 1 to request a pass-fail grade and he urged them to speak with their academic advisers about whether it is the right choice for them. WSU extended the deadline students can withdraw from classes to May 1 and increased the number of allowed withdrawals to six classes.
WSU will release an official notice about these changes next week, Slinker said.
Weiler said some people wondered why WSU did not cancel the semester and give students the grade they had in early March.
Slinker said this would have caused problems with their financial aid.
“The main reason for not just calling it quits and then assigning whatever grade happened is that would not meet students’ needs in terms of their progress, their sufficient academic progress, and in relation to financial aid,” he said. “Had we done that many students would have had to refund financial aid.”
Schulz said WSU will not be issuing refunds for tuition.
Slinker also discussed the future of research at university in the wake of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order. He said while the order has created challenges for lab work, the university has chosen not to halt its research programs.
He said many WSU faculty members research subjects that could help aid the country in its recovery from COVID-19, such as the food supply and behavioral health.
“The public needs us more than ever right now to be that land grant institution serving them,” he said.
He said critical lab work will be allowed to go on, as long as it meets social distancing and disinfection guidelines.
Elliot-Cheslek also said Inslee’s order does not mean WSU staff need a letter from the university to travel to and from work.
Schulz expressed appreciation for the students, faculty and staff for their work adapting to challenges brought on by COVID-19.
“I’ve never really been prouder to lead a group of folks than I have been this last week,” he said.
