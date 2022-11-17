Washington State University is displaying world-renowned Japanese artist Keiko Hara’s work at the WSU Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art.
The exhibit, “Keiko Hara: Four Decades of Paintings and Prints” will be available to view through March 4, 2023, at the museum at 1535 NE Wilson Road on the Pullman campus.
The gallery is inspired by an ongoing series from Hara’s titled, “Topophilia,” or “strong love for a place,” according to a WSU Insider article.
Hara is a former Whitman College professor who taught at the school for 20 years. According to the article, she grew up in Japan before moving to the United States and has lived in Walla Walla for four decades.
Known for her use of repeating shapes, the exhibit features abstract paintings and “mokuhanga” style prints, a printmaking method with Japanese woodblock techniques using watercolors, according to the article.
The WSU Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To learn more about Keiko Hara’s exhibit, visit the museum’s website at museum.wsu.edu.