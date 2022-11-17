Washington State University is displaying world-renowned Japanese artist Keiko Hara’s work at the WSU Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art.

The exhibit, “Keiko Hara: Four Decades of Paintings and Prints” will be available to view through March 4, 2023, at the museum at 1535 NE Wilson Road on the Pullman campus.

The gallery is inspired by an ongoing series from Hara’s titled, “Topophilia,” or “strong love for a place,” according to a WSU Insider article.

