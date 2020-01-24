Washington State University has named Dr. Dori Borjesson the new dean of the WSU College of Veterinary Medicine.
Borjesson is the chairwoman of the Department of Pathology, Microbiology, Immunology at the University of California Davis’ School of Veterinary Medicine. She will begin her new role at WSU on July 20.
She was chosen after a nationwide search to replace Dr. Bryan Slinker, who is serving as interim provost.
At UC Davis, Borjesson served as the inaugural director of the Veterinary Institute for Regenerative Cures from 2015 to 2019, and continues to direct the Clinical Regenerative Medicine Laboratory.