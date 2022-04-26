WSU names new agriculture college dean

Washington State University named Wendy Powers as the new dean of the College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences, according to a news release.
Powers is currently associate vice president of the Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of California. Her appointment at WSU begins Aug. 15.
WSU Provost and Executive Vice President Elizabeth Chilton announced Powers’ selection Monday following a national search.
“Dr. Powers draws from a deep well of experience in leading the land-grant mission,” Chilton said. “Her demonstrated success in fostering academic excellence, resilient partnerships, and community engagement across many states makes her ideally suited to lead this college into the future.”
Powers began her career as an assistant professor and extension specialist in animal science at Iowa State University.
Before joining UC, Powers was a professor in the departments of animal science and biosystems, and agricultural engineering at Michigan State University. She later directed state agricultural extension programs in Michigan.
She received a doctorate in animal science and a master’s degree in dairy science from the University of Florida, as well as a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Cornell University.
“Discovery in this college touches all corners of Washington, and I am excited by the opportunity to harness that potential,” Powers said. “What’s really drawing me is the chance to make a difference for all Washingtonians by supporting advancements and sharing new ideas in agriculture, natural resources and the human sciences.”
Powers replaces former WSU dean André-Denis Wright, who led the College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences from 2018-21. Richard T. Koenig has served as interim dean.
