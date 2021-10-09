Nearly 90 percent of Washington State University employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 and student levels are even higher, according to a news release Friday from the university.
The release also indicates virus infection rates on the Pullman campus in particular have declined dramatically compared to a year ago.
Under Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccine mandate, all state employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or have an approved exemption for documented medical reasons or sincerely held religious beliefs. Those who don’t meet the requirements will be prohibited from engaging in work for the State of Washington, including public universities.
Preliminary compliance figures are available because WSU employees were required to verify their vaccine status by Oct. 4 to be considered fully vaccinated by Oct. 18.
Students faced a Sept. 10 deadline for verifying their vaccination status or applying for a medical or religious exemption. Those who fail to comply will be prohibited from enrolling for the coming spring semester.
The Friday release indicated 88 percent of the approximately 10,000 full- and part-time WSU employees systemwide were vaccinated, and for students, vaccination rates at each of WSU’s five physical campuses were higher than 95 percent. The Pullman and Spokane campuses top the list at 98 percent.
For the Pullman campus, the number of COVID-19 cases involving the WSU community have declined dramatically compared to last fall. Last year, according to Whitman County Public Health, there were 526 confirmed COVID-19 cases involving members of the WSU Pullman community from Aug. 30 to Sept. 12. During the same period this year, that number dropped to 121 cases.
For the week ending Oct. 6, WSU Pullman had eight active cases among students, faculty and staff.
More than 1,250 requests for medical and religious exemptions have been made by WSU students, faculty and staff. So far, nearly 800 have been approved and the review process is continuing. Final numbers will be available after Oct. 18, according to the university.
The requests for religious exemptions are evaluated in a blind review process, meaning the identities of the individuals requesting exemptions are unknown to the members of the review committee, except in instances when additional information is needed through follow-up contact. Separate review committees were created for students and employees.Health officials on Friday reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on the Palouse.
Whitman County Public Health reported one death, pushing the county’s total number of COVID-19 deaths to 62 since the pandemic began.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported one Latah County resident has died as well. There have been 26 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Whitman County reported 36 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, and one new hospitalization on Friday. There have been a total of 5,631 confirmed cases, and 199 hospitalizations in the county.
There were 23 new cases in Latah County. The latest cases include one person between ages 13-17, seven people between ages 18-29, six people in their 30s, two people in their 40s, three people in their 50s, one person in their 70s and three people in their 80s.
There have been a total of 4,017 confirmed cases and 253 probable cases in Latah County.
The full text of the WSU release can be found here: bit.ly/3BlYsqy.