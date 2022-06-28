Washington State University recently received a $100,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to enhance its research nuclear reactor.
The funding will be used to purchase new backup reactor power detectors as part of a series of improvements underway at the university’s Nuclear Science Center, according to a news update on WSU Insider.
The improvements also include a new coating for the reactor pool — a rectangular concrete tank about 25-feet deep filled with 65,000 gallons of water. A blue reactor core lies in a box near the bottom.
The center aims to advance nuclear science research and education at WSU.
The grant was one of 74 awarded by the Department of Energy for nuclear research projects around the country.