Washington State University’s Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Service will continue its online politics event series at noon today with a presentation “Populism, nationalism and race” hosted by Joseph Lowndes of the University of Oregon.
The presentation will be livestreamed and presenters will be able to field questions. This semester’s series of presentations will focus on the coming election.
To access the presentation, visit the institute’s YouTube channel at bit.ly/3ltT5hJ. A link to the live video will appear shortly before the event begins.