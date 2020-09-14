Washington State University’s Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Service will continue its online politics event series at noon tomorrow with a presentation about the Mueller investigation and impeachment, hosted by Julia Azari of Marquette University.
The presentation will be livestreamed and presenters will be able to field questions.
This semester’s series of presentations focuses on the coming November election.
To access the presentation, visit the institute’s YouTube channel at bit.ly/3ltT5hJ.
A link to the live video will appear shortly before the event begins.