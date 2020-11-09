Washington State University’s Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Service will conclude this fall’s politics event series at noon Tuesday with a presentation “America has voted: What happened?” hosted by Ian Abramowitz of Emory University, David Brady of Stanford University and Keena Lipsity of Queens College, CUNY. The event will feature a discussion of last week’s general election outcomes.
The presentation will be livestreamed and presenters will be able to field questions. This semester’s series of presentations has focused on the November general election.
To access the presentation, visit the institute’s YouTube channel at bit.ly/3ltT5hJ. A link to the live video will appear shortly before the event begins.