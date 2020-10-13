Washington State University’s Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Service will continue its online politics event series at noon Wednesday with a presentation “Predicting Elections: Poles, models and voting,” hosted by Charles Franklin of Marquette University.
The presentation will be livestreamed and Franklin will be able to field questions. This semester’s series of presentations has focused on the November general election.
To access the presentation, visit the institute’s YouTube channel at bit.ly/3ltT5hJ. A link to the live video will appear shortly before the event begins.