The Washington State University Eggert Family Organic Farm will have its annual Fall Harvest Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the farm located on the corner of Terre View Drive and Animal Science Road behind the WSU Bear Research, Education and Conservation Center in Pullman.
The festival will include U-pick pumpkins, a produce sale, family games, pumpkin pie, fresh apple cider and face painting. Pumpkins will include jack-o’-lanterns, pie pumpkins and specialty pumpkins of different colors.