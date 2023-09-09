Washington State University and Oregon State University are bringing legal action against the Pac-12 to prevent the conference’s departing schools from meeting and taking any further action on the Pac-12’s future.

WSU and OSU are the two remaining universities in the conference after the 10 other schools gave notice they will leave for other conferences starting next year.

A Friday news release from WSU says that, according to the Pac-12 constitution and bylaws, if a member school gives notice of withdrawal, it automatically ceases to be a member of the Pac-12 Board of Directors. That leaves WSU and OSU as the entire membership of the board, according to WSU President Kirk Schulz and OSU President Jayathi Murthy.

Tags

Recommended for you