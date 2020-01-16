A partnership between Washington State University and a pair of local restauranteurs will offer a new eatery at Palouse Ridge Golf Club.
Renovations are currently underway for the new restaurant and bar, Roundtop Public House, operated by JW Links LCC. Co-owners Jim Harbour and Wade Dissmore also own and operate Southfork Public House and Fork in the Road Catering both in Pullman.
Banyans on the Ridge operated inside the clubhouse at Palouse Ridge since its debut in 2008. Its operators are planning to open an Italian eatery in downtown Pullman.
According to a WSU news release, the university stands to earn 5 percent on gross annual sales exceeding $1.3 million, in addition to the annual base rent of $100,000 in the first year.
Roundtop Public House is expected to open in time for the Club’s golf season.