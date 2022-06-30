WSU Planetarium offers views of the universe all summer long

June’s night sky is full of many summer constellations, and at the crack of dawn, Mercury, Venus, the moon, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn can be seen like beads on a thread.
The Washington State University Planetarium is hosting events each weekend this summer. At 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Sunday, people can see the program titled The Sun, Our Living Star.
At the beginning of the event, the planetarium will open its roof to show and identify constellations in the sky. Later, a movie will be shown to educate people about the universe.
Guy Worthey, an astrophysicist in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at WSU, holds these events as a way to introduce people to astronomy.
“It’s good to connect with reality and the universe around us,” Worthey said. “We all like to be connected with the world around us, and this is a really good way to learn some connections between yourself and the universe.”
All astronomy events begin at 7 p.m. each Friday and 5 p.m. each Sunday. Future events at the planetarium include Phantom of the Universe on July 8 and 10, Magnificent Desolation on July 15 and 17, and The Hot and Energetic Universe on July 22 and 24.
The planetarium, located at Sloan Hall at 405 NE Spokane St., Pullman, also holds a summer kids series, happening at 1 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. Events for this series include Molecularism on July 2 and 3; MOLES: What’s Out There? on July 9 and 10; Big Bird: One World, One Sky on July 16 and 17; Sky Quest on July 23 and 24; and Space Shapes and Sizing up Space on July 30 and 31.
Tickets for every event cost $5 apiece and can be bought at the door.