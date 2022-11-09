Washington State University will test its alert system today to familiarize the institution with its functions.
Emergency Management will run a series of tests of the WSU Alert system, sending out warnings through WSU Alert, WSU Pullman Campus Outdoor Warning System, social media platforms and Alertus, according to a news release. Five outdoor warning sirens are a part of the outdoor warning system, capable of making public announcements and addresses.
The University is conducting these tests to acquaint people with the alert system and confirm that mechanisms are functional. This procedure is routine, with the institution administering these tests each semester. Emergency messages will not be a part of the test; instead, people will be provided with information and actions to take in the event of a crisis.