The Washington State University Police has had growing pains over the past few months, and a new administration team has taken charge of restructuring to get the station on track after troubling times.

The department has experienced a chaotic few months after the university launched formal investigations into the station when a past employee was accused of allegedly having sexual relations with multiple people on campus while on duty in March, and past administration failed to properly report the issue.

The agency received two internal investigations: Compliance and Civil Rights investigated the past employee, Sgt. Matthew Kuhrt, and Human Resources investigated administrative personnel, which has since concluded. The three administrative figures, Chief of Police Bill Gardner, Assistant Chief Steve Hansen and Capt. Mike Larsen, have chosen to retire, leaving an opportunity in police leadership.

