Washington State University President Kirk Schulz said he is optimistic that in-person classes will resume at the university for the fall semester.
Schulz participated in a live “town hall” on YouTube with other WSU leaders Friday to answer questions related to COVID-19.
Despite last week’s announcement that summer classes will be conducted online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Schulz indicated he is confident it will be safe for students to return to campus in the fall.
“I believe that we will be back to face-to-face instruction in the fall,” Schulz said. “I think we’re seeing in Washington state some flattening of our curve.”
He said the university will not do anything contrary to what public health officials and the government are recommending, but he and his colleagues at WSU expect classes to resume on campus.
“Will it look exactly like it did in February and January in the fall?” he said. “Probably not, but I think our Cougs, our incoming students, our returning students, our faculty and staff should plan on in-person instruction and in-person interactions across all of our campuses in the fall semester.”
WSU has been conducting courses online since mid-March. Since that time, the university has announced a hiring freeze for certain employees and a salary freeze for university executives as a cost-saving measure. Schulz wrote on Twitter that he is taking a voluntary 5 percent salary reduction.
When asked about the possibility of layoffs and furloughs, Schulz said WSU leadership is doing “everything we can to preserve jobs and employment at all of our campuses.”
He said the university does not know what the future will hold, and it is waiting to see how the university’s budget will be affected by factors like the federal stimulus package and the state budget.
“That’s not the first thing that we’re talking about when we talk about any sort of budget challenges,” he said. “Will there be layoffs in the future? Will there be workforce reductions? Right now, we simply don’t know.”
Schulz said those employees who received promotions will not be affected by the hiring freeze. His team is also having conversations with highly-compensated employees, such as coaches, about taking voluntary salary reductions.
Mary Jo Gonzales, vice president of student affairs, said students who are struggling financially can apply for emergency aid from the dean of students website. She also said a team of employees are keeping track of a new federal grant policy that could benefit students and trying to figure out how to get that aid into students’ hands.
She also reminded students that April 30 is the day the university will share information about refunds of university fees. The university is already offering refunds for WSU housing and dining costs. Refunds for parking passes are also available.
Bryan Slinker, WSU’s interim provost, said students who are struggling to keep up with their coursework will have more time to decide if they want to withdraw from the class. The deadline has been extended to May 1, and students can withdraw from up to six classes. Those who withdraw can also petition to get a tuition refund.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.