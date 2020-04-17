The Washington State University president believes it is “really important” that the college football season returns this fall, and he is optimistic that it will.
President Kirk Schulz joined Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson and Pullman Police Department Chief Gary Jenkins on Thursday for an online town hall on YouTube to address questions related to COVID-19.
Football was among the topics discussed, and Schulz said it is one that has generated a lot of speculation and questions.
“I believe it’s really important that we find a way to play football this fall, if at all possible,” he said.
Schulz said college football is the major economic driver behind how intercollegiate athletics across the U.S. is budgeted and funded. He said canceling the season would have significant fiscal implications not just at WSU, but at colleges everywhere. That is why, he said, it is important to balance the economic realities of football with the safety of the community.
He said Cougar football is also beneficial to the local business community and all of the people who plan their schedules around those Saturdays.
“We realize this is not just about the university, it is also about our business community, Pullman, Moscow, the Palouse, all those areas that benefit strongly from successful Cougar football,” he said.
Schulz said he is optimistic football will return this fall, although he is unsure of what it will look like. He has heard several ideas floating around, such as starting the season later than usual or playing a few games that are not in front of full crowds.
Both Schulz and Johnson have been in contact with Gov. Jay Inslee’s staff to determine when other aspects of life can return to normal.
Johnson said he has been in constant communication with the governor’s staff to encourage the state to allow construction and some businesses to reopen again. Johnson said the city’s revenue stream, including retail sales tax, has been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m thinking that perhaps they’ll reach a point where we’ll see stratified entry back into the business community and we’re hoping for that,” Johnson said.
Johnson said it is important that not all businesses reopen too quickly in case there is another resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
City Administrator Adam Lincoln, who moderated the town hall Thursday, said cities do not have the ability to override the governor’s orders.
Johnson said he will have a meeting next week to discuss whether Pullman should have its annual Fourth of July Celebration. He said it is unclear if it will be safe to hold such an event by then. Additionally, he said financing the event will be more difficult. The lodging tax dollars that are used to pay for the Fourth of July event have gone down because of COVID-19, he said.
“Just from a community standpoint, when we’ve got people that are hurting, that are out of jobs, that are on unemployment lines, their businesses are hurting, I’d hate to spend money to blow it up in 20 minutes when we could use that for other reasons,” he said.
When asked about local COVID-19 testing, Schulz said WSU is considering using a diagnostic laboratory on the Pullman campus to conduct testing.
“We have a lot of support from the governor’s office about being able to do more of that local testing,” he said.
