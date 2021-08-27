Washington State University scientist and engineering professor Néstor Pérez-Arancibia has created the world’s lightest crawling robot with the development of the beetle-inspired “Robeetle.”
Weighing in at just 88 milligrams — about one-twenty-fifth the weight of a dime — and capable of hauling more than twice its own weight, the tiny robot will be included in the latest version of the Guiness World Records.
Pérez-Arancibia said Robeetle is really a proof of concept, a demonstration of the technology’s feasibility. The marvel of it, he said, is evident in the way it moves.
The process uses an artificial shape-memory alloy “muscle” to create movement. The muscle alloy can be deformed at low temperature but assumes its “remembered” original shape if the temperature of the material is increased.
The alloy expands and contracts with the application of fuel-provided heat, allowing the beetle to crawl.
Rather than using relatively inefficient electric batteries, the Robeetle’s movements are powered by the combustion of an energy-dense fuel. For a paper published in “Science Robotics,” the Robeetle was powered by methanol, but the tiny robot can also be fueled by hydrogen, butane or propane.
“This is the main contribution, because fuel like methanol or hydrocarbons have high energy density. A main problem in microrobotics is that the energy density of batteries is very low,” Pérez-Arancibia said. “Energy density is the amount of energy you can pack in a volume, (and) the amount of energy you can pack in a battery is very small.
He said the energy density of commercial batteries is around 0.3 megajoules per kilogram, and even the best batteries only contain around 1.2 megajoules per kilogram — and a battery that can contain a useful amount of energy is relatively heavy. For comparison, animal fat contains about 37 megajoules per kilogram, methanol contains 20 and butane comes in at around 49.
The Robeetle may be a proof of concept, but Pérez-Arancibia said it’s not difficult to imagine practical applications for tiny robots.
“It’s not like we don’t have science fiction-like ideas for how we would use the robots — (but) they would have hard technological challenges,” he said. “One of the main technological challenges, again, is power (and) energy.”
Once these technological hurdles can be addressed, Pérez-Arancibia said small robots could be used for anything from surgery to aiding in search-and-rescue operations. One particularly intriguing possibility is using swarms of small robots for artificial pollination.
Another advantage is cost-effectiveness. While the development of these tiny robots has drawn millions of dollars in funding from entities like the National Science Foundation and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, he said from a manufacturing perspective, the materials needed run around $10.
Pérez-Arancibia said while the Guiness World Records is not exactly a significant academic honor, he hopes it inspires and draws new talent to the field of microrobotics.
An educational video featuring the Robeetle can be found on YouTube at the shortened link bit.ly/3BfWojl.
