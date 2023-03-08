Washington State University is working toward applying a new budget model and process for the university’s system, anticipated to be fully implemented by 2025.

The Budget Planning Advisory Council, a newly formed financial group at WSU, is working on creating a new budget model for the university.

The group has moved into its next phase to coordinate with the Executive Budget Council in creating the new model, according to a WSU media release. In the coming months, the group will meet with WSU system advocates and Huron Consulting Group to assess and possibly apply the developed model.

