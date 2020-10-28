Trick-or-treating and, to a greater extent, indoor house parties, increase the likelihood of contracting and spreading COVID-19, according to Eric Lofgren, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Washington State University.
Lofgren and other health experts across the country urge families to first consider celebrating Halloween at home.
“There is just no safe way to do house parties this Halloween period,” Lofgren said. “For trick-or-treating, take this year off if you are in a vulnerable population or have any doubts at all. But if you must go out, there are certain things you can do to mitigate your risk of infection.”
If families do venture out, Lofgren encourages limiting groups to members of a single household, as well as obeying the following precautions: Have children wear a face mask under their Halloween mask; stay 6 feet apart from other groups; stay with your children to ensure they’re wearing their masks; use hand sanitizer frequently; put candy in individual piles or bags a safe distance away from your home; and wash your hands immediately when you get home.
Residents who want to hand out treats can use porch or outdoor lights to signal their participation, Lofgren said. He also recommends handing out candy that has been factory-wrapped in plastic rather than made at home.
“Stay away from homemade goods just because it is harder to know if they have come in contact with someone with COVID-19,” Lofgren said. “It is hard to wash a candy apple but something you bought in a wrapper is probably perfectly safe.”
Another suggestion is to offer individual treat bags rather than communal bowls and limit contact by placing the candy away from the house where children can retrieve it at a safe distance.
“Holding a bowl of candy while a group of 8-year-olds try to pick out their favorite pieces involves a lot of unnecessary close contact,” Lofgren said. “Sitting on your porch at a safe distance and waving to trick or treaters as they go by and pick up some candy is a much safer alternative.”