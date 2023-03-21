Washington State University and Pullman Regional Hospital announced the names of the first three residents participating in the new three-year WSU Family Medicine Residency Program in Pullman.

The three residents selected are Bolu Olawuyi, M.D., a graduate of Windsor University School of Medicine of St. Kitts, West Indies; Jeffrey Ward, a medical student at William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine of Hattiesburg, Miss.; and Mohammed Younes, a medical student at Saba University School of Medicine of Carribean Netherlands.

Residents were selected from more than 570 applicants representing 238 medical schools from across the country and the world.

