Washington State University and Pullman Regional Hospital announced the names of the first three residents participating in the new three-year WSU Family Medicine Residency Program in Pullman.
The three residents selected are Bolu Olawuyi, M.D., a graduate of Windsor University School of Medicine of St. Kitts, West Indies; Jeffrey Ward, a medical student at William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine of Hattiesburg, Miss.; and Mohammed Younes, a medical student at Saba University School of Medicine of Carribean Netherlands.
Residents were selected from more than 570 applicants representing 238 medical schools from across the country and the world.