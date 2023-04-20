Washington State University has begun its million-dollar project to upgrade its biosafety laboratory.
WSU received $1.36 million to fund improvements within its Biosafety Level 3 laboratory, according to a WSU Insider post. The project will enhance its infectious disease research and pandemic response capabilities.
The university received funding that was allocated by a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that was signed into law earlier this year, according to the post. The bill, signed by President Joe Biden, is meant to increase research and health care provisions.
The funds will aid WSU in updating the facility, including instrumentation to support polymerase chain reaction machines, high throughout DNA sequencing and immunological assays. These updates will help researchers understand how infected or vaccinated animals and humans are protected from diseases. as well as ensuring the lab can meet diagnostic and testing needs in the event of a new disease outbreak.
WSU’s facility is one of only a handful of Biosafety Level 3 laboratories on the West Coast, according to the post. These labs can be used to study infections diseases like COVID-19 or air-transmitted toxins.
Biosafety labs follow strict security measures and precautions to maintain the safety of personnel and the public. According to the post, Biosafety Level 3 laboratories like WSU’s are designed to be easily decontaminate and use directional airflow to make sure air doesn’t escape from the facility. The lab also includes entry floors and walls, filtered ventilation systems, incinerators, autoclaves and other decontamination methods.
Access to the laboratory is restricted and controlled at all times. Only trained personnel are permitted to access the facility.