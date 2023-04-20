Washington State University has begun its million-dollar project to upgrade its biosafety laboratory.

WSU received $1.36 million to fund improvements within its Biosafety Level 3 laboratory, according to a WSU Insider post. The project will enhance its infectious disease research and pandemic response capabilities.

The university received funding that was allocated by a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that was signed into law earlier this year, according to the post. The bill, signed by President Joe Biden, is meant to increase research and health care provisions.