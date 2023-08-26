The Washington State University Board of Regents approved the institution’s 2024 supplemental operating budget request in a special meeting.

Regents met Friday morning to review three proposed requests in the budget, which were all approved. The budget is not finalized. Along with its approval, the board gave President Kirk Schulz the authority to make adjustments to the university’s requests.

After Schulz approves any changes or adjustments, the budget will be submitted to the state’s Office of Financial Management by Sept. 13.

