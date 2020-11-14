As Washington State University athletics faces a $22 million net revenue loss, the WSU Board of Regents on Thursday voiced their support of keeping WSU in the Pac-12 Conference.
The regents did not take any action regarding athletics, but discussed the budget problems that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic has increased the athletics deficit from a projected $5 million to $22 million.
At the September regents meeting, the university agreed to develop a fiscal recovery plan for athletics to address the fiscal impacts related to COVID-19, as well as a longer term plan to eliminate deficit spending in athletics.
That plan included an annual university commitment of $2 million to $3 million starting in fiscal year 2022 to support athletics.
Gregory Couch, who represents the WSU Faculty Senate, told the regents on Thursday that the vast majority of faculty who contacted the senate voiced their disapproval of this commitment.
“The issue is, again, that we were told again and again that the general fund would not be used to support athletics and so that’s where a lot of the discomfort is coming from,” Couch said.
WSU Athletic Director Pat Chun said his department’s staff has made sacrifices to cope with the budget deficit. The department has eliminated positions and employees have taken furloughs and voluntary and mandatory salary reductions.
The fiscal recovery plan is based on several assumptions, including that WSU will remain with the Pac-12.
Each Regent that spoke at Thursday’s meeting stated they believe WSU should remain in the conference it has been a part of since 1917.
“Speaking for myself as an alumni, as a regent and as a financial contributor to athletics, the option of leaving the Pac-12 is not an option,” said Regent Marty Dickinson.
Regent Ron Sims said being in the Pac-12 has a positive effect on student recruitment and WSU’s reputation.
“Having a team in a major conference actually has a wider spillover effect with regards to people’s interest in the universities, who you can recruit into a university,” he said.
Student Regent Arliegh Cayanan stated conferences are important because students are attracted to universities in large part because of their sports.
“I feel like there are two ways students hear about schools,” he said. “Either because their sports program is really good or because the academics are really excelling in the programs that they want to study in.”
Regent John Schoettler said he fears that leaving the Pac-12 is a “one-way door decision” that would damage the university’s reputation.
Regent Brett Blankenship brought up University of Idaho’s move from the Football Bowl Subdivision to the Football Championship Division in the Big Sky as a cautionary tale.
“If you compare decisions that might not have gone so well, we don’t have to look too far away. We just look 8-and-a-half miles over to Moscow where the University of Idaho has changed affiliations three or four times in recent memory,” he said. “And the lack of identity or direction in athletics and the university, it can be a painful experience. So I’m comfortable with the direction of staying in the Pac-12.”
Couch said the university should look at compiling data regarding the benefit of staying in the Pac-12, such as its effect on enrollment.
He said this issue has drawn more comments from the faculty than any other issue he has been involved with.
Dickinson added the university should find data to show how the Pullman community will be affected.
WSU President Kirk Schulz said his staff plans to visit with the faculty senate in December about the fiscal recovery plan. He will also talk about the plan with the student government.
“End of the day nobody is going to be particularly happy with what we do and I’m willing to accept that, because sometimes we’re just going to have to make those choices,” he said.
The Board of Regents meeting can be viewed on WSU’s YouTube channel.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.