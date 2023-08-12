The Washington State University Board of Regents announced they are supporting WSU President Kirk Schulz and Athletic Director Pat Chun as the two try to navigate the collapse of the Pac-12.

This announcement from Regent Chairperson Lisa Keohokalole Schauer came following an executive session Friday morning by the board of regents.

“The Washington State University Board of Regents met on Friday morning with legal counsel, the WSU President, WSU Athletic Director, and other WSU administrators to discuss the status of the Pac‑12 Conference,” Schauer stated. “The Board is fully supportive of the steps that President Schulz and Athletic Director Chun are taking to address the current situation with conference realignment and we are confident that they will find the best solution possible for WSU. We look forward to supporting and engaging with President Schulz and Athletic Director Chun in the coming weeks on this important issue.”

Recommended for you