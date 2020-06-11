Starting next fall at Washington State University, no activities with more than 50 people will be permitted and occupancy levels will be reduced at university-owned residence halls and apartments.
These are two of the changes outlined by WSU President Kirk Schulz in a letter to the community published Wednesday on the university’s website. The letter can be found at this shortened web link: bit.ly/3dQ0684.
WSU is working toward resuming in-person operations on campus this fall, but there will be several changes.
No activities with more than 50 people will be allowed. This applies to classrooms, events and meetings.
The letter did not specifically mention athletic events such as football games. Schulz on Wednesday stated on Twitter that WSU is working with health officials, Gov. Jay Inslee and the Pac-12 Conference on what attendance will look like for athletic events in the fall.
Courses will follow a Hyflex mode, which combines in-person and distance education delivery. Implementation of this model will depend on class size, a faculty member’s ability to be in the classroom, technology availability and other considerations.
Courses with more than 50 students will not have face-to-face classes. Cleaning protocols will be in place for all facilities.
Occupancy levels will be reduced in WSU residence halls and university-owned apartments. Physical distancing standards will be applied to all dining areas. Facilities like recreation centers will implement physical distancing and reduced occupancy rules.
Schulz wrote that WSU will implement “some form of COVID‑19 surveillance testing, which will be followed up with contact tracing, isolation, and quarantine of those who test positive.”
“Measures will be in place to support students living in residence halls who need to isolate or quarantine. We will announce the details of our testing strategy on July 1,” Schulz wrote.