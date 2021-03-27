Washington State University reported this week Cougar Health Services, which provides healthcare for students on its Pullman campus, has been overcharging for certain third-party lab tests for years.
“The first thing we did is obviously stop doing that billing practice,” said WSU Spokesman Phil Weiler said. “The next step was then to go notify all the different various payers that might have been overcharged as a result of this incorrect practice.”
Weiler said the practice goes back a number of years and the university is still trying to determine just how much it may have to reimburse for overcharging insurance payers and individuals. He said insurance companies reimbursements will likely affect insurance companies most, noting the pool of individual students that may have overpaid would be limited to those that were uninsured and paid out-of-pocket.
“We don’t know what the total dollar amount is yet, we’re still trying to figure that out and part of the reason it’s a little challenging is that different insurance payers reimburse at different rates,” he said. “For one payer, they may not have been overcharged but for another payer, we may have been overcharging, so we kind of need to go down at a pretty granular level to figure that out.”
Weiler said the disparity was identified as part of an effort that began in 2020 to conduct a systemwide review of university practices and their compliance with federal regulation. This effort included hiring a chief compliance officer for the first time in the university’s history, who oversees compliance for the entire WSU system.
He said the school is also in the process of hiring a compliance coordinator specifically for Cougar Health Services who will be specifically tasked with maintaining compliance with health care regulations into the future.
He said WSU is “committed to making it right,” but noted when this compliance review process began in 2020, the university expected to find practices in need of adjustment.
“We identified the problems in the first place, we self disclosed, we want to make it right with the payers if they have been overcharged,” he said. “In particular, we want to make sure that we maintain the trust of our students ... we provide great health care to the students with a high degree of trust among the student population and we don’t want to damage that.”