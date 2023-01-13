Washington State University has requested $34.5 million from the Washington Legislature to help fund salary increases for university employees.
The Washington legislative session began Monday in Olympia and is anticipated to last until mid-spring. WSU has made its routine request for cost-of-living adjustments. Along with these requests, the university has presented a construction budget to state lawmakers.
The university’s top request, a part of its operational budget, is for $34.5 million to fund cost-of-living raises for professional staff, graduate students and faculty. If approved, the legislation would provide a pay raise of 4% in fiscal year 2024 and 3% in fiscal year 2025, according to Chris Mulick, director of state relations at WSU.
These types of requests are standard, Mulick said, adding that every biennium WSU and other state agencies will ask for cost of living adjustments. These adjustments help keep people’s earnings and living costs proportionate from rising prices because of inflation.
After agencies have made their requests, the Washington state governor, House and Senate will release three separate budgets. State lawmakers will then negotiate the terms, and Mulick said in the last decade the legislature have split obligations between new appropriation and what it anticipates new tuition revenues will look like, rather than only providing new state appropriation for higher education.
Mulick said because of Washington’s tuition cap and because enrollment hasn’t met expectations, new revenue generated on tuition increases have been limited. He said higher education compensation enhancements ultimately have not been at the same level as other state agencies because of a disparity in the funding formula.
After government officials put out their budgets, state lawmakers will negotiate and approve a final budget as the session comes to a close April 23.
WSU’s last pay enhancement was last year, when the institution was able to provide a 2.5% increase to university employees’ salaries. Mulick said the state did not provide enough funding for the increase and the institution afforded this by making reductions throughout the university system.
Mulick said the reason why this year’s request to increase salaries is so high is because of the current inflationary environment.
“Employee compensation is one of WSU’s highest legislative priorities this session,” said Phil Weiler, vice president of University Marketing and Communications.
Mulick said this salary increase would benefit the university by helping retain talented faculty and staff. He added WSU has lagged behind peer institutions in terms of compensation and has struggled to retain employees.
“It would really give us a fighting chance to retain a lot of the talented faculty and staff,” Mulick said. “Many who really want to stay at Washington State University.”
WSU has also requested $155 million from the Washington Legislature to fund its capital budget. According to Mulick, WSU’s top priority is requesting $40 million to help fund construction of Schweitzer Engineering Hall. Additional requests include $22 million to construct a new science building, $10 million to renovate Knott Dairy Center and $8 million to renovate Bustad Hall.
Mulick said the university will also request $40 million for minor capital preservation, $13 million for a minor capital program for small scale renovations not associated with deferred maintenance, $10 million for consolidation for library collections, $7 million to design a new health science simulation center in Spokane and $5 million for energy efficiency improvements on WSU Pullman’s campus.
WSU will also be working on finding a way to pair an additional $40 of philanthropic giving with the state’s appropriation, said Mulick.
The capital budget operates similarly to the operational budget — after the release of the government officials’ budgets, Legislators will negotiate and finalize the budget April 23.