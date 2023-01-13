Washington State University has requested $34.5 million from the Washington Legislature to help fund salary increases for university employees.

The Washington legislative session began Monday in Olympia and is anticipated to last until mid-spring. WSU has made its routine request for cost-of-living adjustments. Along with these requests, the university has presented a construction budget to state lawmakers.

The university’s top request, a part of its operational budget, is for $34.5 million to fund cost-of-living raises for professional staff, graduate students and faculty. If approved, the legislation would provide a pay raise of 4% in fiscal year 2024 and 3% in fiscal year 2025, according to Chris Mulick, director of state relations at WSU.

